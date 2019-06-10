Russian Police Uncover Diamond Theft Gang Inside State Mining Firm Alrosa

Russian police uncovered around $3 million worth of stolen diamonds, and over $2.5 million in cash, at the homes of a criminal ring operating inside state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa, authorities said on Monday.

Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, confirmed that security services had uncovered an ongoing diamond theft ring in its sorting and grading department.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that three suspects, one of whom is an Alrosa employee, have been placed in custody by a Russian court.

"Alrosa completely confirms information from Russia's FSB (security service) about the interception of an extensive scheme to steal rough diamonds in the company's United Selling Organisation," Alrosa said in a statement, referring to its valuation and sales department.