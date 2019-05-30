Police Violence at Moscow Hip-Hop Fest Was ‘Appropriate,’ Russian National Guard Says

Moskva News Agency

Riot police responded “appropriately” when its officers were filmed using force against young fans at a Moscow hip-hop festival earlier this month, the Russian National Guard said.

At least 20 people were detained and charged during the Hip-Hop Mayday festival at Luzhniki Stadium on May 1. Authorities had reportedly said the violence erupted due to overcrowding and fans allegedly throwing “heavy” objects at police and National Guard officers.

“As for our employees’ tactics [at the Moscow hip-hop festival]: Believe me, the reaction was appropriate to the situation,” National Guard spokesman Valery Gribakin told the Moskva News Agency on Wednesday.

Videos showed uniformed men beating a number of attendees at the festival. More than 30 people were injured, 18 of whom were taken to the hospital, the Baza Telegram channel reported.

A 22-year-old Higher School of Economics student filed a lawsuit against an officer for what he said was an unprovoked attack.

Authorities launched an inspection into violence against law enforcement officials following reports that two police officers and four national guardsmen were injured, the state-run TASS news agency reported at the time.

