Chinese Officials Are Searching Russian Travellers’ Phones at Border, Consulate Warns

Artyom Korotayev / TASS

Russia has requested an official explanation from China over a reported new policy in which Russian citizens’ phones are randomly seized and searched by Chinese border guards.

The Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou issued an advisory last week, warning that border guards at China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport had begun to randomly select Russian travellers to verify their stated purpose for visiting China by searching their smartphones, including photos, videos and messages. Individuals could be blocked from entering China if border officials found compromising information on their phones, the message said.

"We sent the Chinese a detailed note asking them to explain what criteria the new measures are based on," Grigory Kolyshkin, the attache of the consulate general, told the state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday.

"We asked them to provide their criteria for compromising information, grounds for checking phones, whether this is a new policy, and, if so, why it was not communicated in a timely manner," he added.

While the exact number of Russians whose phones had been searched at the Chinese border is unclear, the cellphone searches have only taken place in Guangzhou so far, Kolyshkin said.

“Guangzhou is a kind of hub for tourists,” he said. “We know that in [nearby] Shenzhen, for example, there have been no such [cellphone checks].”

The consulate general will issue further instructions to Russian citizens once it receives a response from China, according to Kolyshkin.

“As soon as we receive a response, we will be able to inform our citizens about the introduction of new measures or their absence,” he said.

Read more about: China

Read more

China

Mail.Ru to Enter $2 Billion Kremlin-Backed Venture With Alibaba

Chinese Alibaba Group is setting up a $2 billion joint venture with billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s internet services firm Mail.ru Group.
Economy

Cost of Russia’s 'Power of Siberia' Gas Pipeline to China Balloons to $9.7 Bln

Russia aims to start natural gas sales via the Gazprom-built Power of Siberia pipeline by December 2019.
Tourism

Chinese Tourism to Russia Hits Record Numbers in 2017

1.5 million Chinese tourists visited Russia last year.
Oil

Russia's Oil Friendship With China Makes Crude Costly for Europe

After a glut sparked the biggest price crash in a generation and starved Russia of oil revenues, the nation sought to boost market share in the world’s...