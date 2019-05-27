4 Russian Journalists Stabbed Over Refusal to Publish Stalin Article – Reports

Moskva News Agency

At least four journalists in the southern Russian city of Stavropol have been stabbed and wounded, regional authorities and media reports said on Monday. 

The attack took place in the editorial office of the Russian Communist Party’s Rodina newspaper, the governor of Stavropol region said. The unnamed assailant was taken into custody, he added.

The suspect allegedly carried out the attack in retribution for the newspaper’s refusal to print his article, Svetlana Bondarenko, the daughter of Rodina editor-in-chief Nikolai Bondarenko, told the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

“[The suspect] was speaking with the editor-in-chief, then took out his knife and attacked him and three other employees while he was already being detained,” she was quoted as saying.

The 70-year-old suspect attacked the journalists after demanding that the chief editor publish his article on Stalin, a member of the Stavropol regional assembly told Interfax.

"When he was told that the [editorial] board would make a decision, he took out a hunting knife and attacked the editor-in-chief," the regional lawmaker, Viktor Lozovoy, said.

Lozovoy said that only the chief editor was hospitalized and characterized the assailant as a mentally ill person.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Journalists

Read more

opinion
Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Forbes Russia Is Losing Its Independence. Should the World Care? (Op-Ed)

A case of editorial manipulation at Russian Forbes spells trouble for one of the last truly independent publications in Russian media.
Journalists

Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod

Police launched a criminal investigation into the murder after Suvorov’s body was found with a skull fracture on Monday.
World Cup

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

Lurid reports of hooligan violence are not the only reason Russia has an image problem.
Journalists

'Slain' Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Rises From the Grave

Arkady Babchenko, a Russian investigative journalist who was reported to have been shot and killed yesterday, is alive.