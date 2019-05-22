74% of Locals Oppose Controversial Church in Russia's Yekaterinburg – Poll

A majority of residents in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg oppose the construction of an Orthodox cathedral in a popular riverside park, according to a state-run poll released on Wednesday.

Thousands of residents took to the streets last week to protest plans to replace the park with a replica of a cathedral demolished in the Soviet era, resulting in dozens of arrests and clashes with vigilantes and riot police. Yekaterinburg's mayor announced May 16 that construction would be suspended in order to conduct a poll to measure support for the project.