Nearly Half of Russians Support Anti-Kremlin Protests in Far East – Poll

Mass protests broke out this month after the arrest of the Khabarovsk region’s popular governor Sergei Furgal and his replacement with a Putin-appointed lawmaker from an outside region. People have taken to the streets of Khabarovsk near the Chinese border for 18 days in a row, marking an unprecedented show of opposition to the Kremlin in the region.

Nearly half of Russians say they approve of a recent wave of anti-Kremlin protests in the Far East, according to an independent Levada Center poll published Tuesday.

Forty-five percent of Russians surveyed by Levada said they view the protests positively, Levada’s poll said.

Just 17% of respondents said they view the protests negatively, while 26% said they view them with neutrality.

When asked whether they would take part in similar protests in their own region, 29% of respondents said they would.

Levada conducted the survey among 1,617 Russian respondents on July 24-25.

The results come weeks after Russian voters approved a set of constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036 in a highly controversial plebiscite.

Another Levada poll conducted in June said Russians are increasingly expressing a willingness to protest as public trust in Putin falls.