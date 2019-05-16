Britain Scrambled Fighters Twice to Intercept Russian Aircraft in Baltic

By Reuters
Wikicommons

Britain has scrambled Typhoon fighters twice in two days in the Baltic to intercept Russian aircraft, the defense ministry said.

British Typhoons were launched on Wednesday to intercept two SU-27 fighters and an IL-22 and escorted the formation toward Russia.

On Tuesday, British Typhoon fighters scrambled out of Ämari Air Base in Estonia in response to two Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft and one IL-22 aircraft that were flying along the Baltic coast heading toward Kaliningrad.

Britain took over the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission from the German Air Force last month.

"We are committed to defending NATO’s borders and will support our allies in deterring any threats," Mark Lancaster, minister for the armed forces, said.

Read more about: Britain

Read more

Kremlin

Kremlin Says Offer to Help in Britain Salisbury Attack Was Rejected

Moscow denies any involvement in the original attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
Espionage

Niece of Ex-Spy Poisoned in England Vows to Return His Daughter to Russia

Viktoria Skripal made the comments on a TV show where pundits cast the nerve agent attack as an elaborate British plot to besmirch Russia.
Poll

Russians Have Increasingly Negative Views of Britain, Poll Says

Only a quarter of Russians said they viewed the U.K. in a positive light.
Espionage

Russia Fails to Muster Support for Joint Inquiry Into England Spy Poisoning

Russia's proposal drew support from China, Azerbaijan, Sudan, Algeria and Iran.