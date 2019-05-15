Russia to Halt Disputed Landfill Construction After Mass Protests – Reports

Moscow will suspend construction of a controversial $162 million landfill in northern Russia after months of protests against plans to ship waste in from the capital, the Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday.
Residents of Arkhangelsk region actively oppose construction of the landfill in the former village of Shiyes designed to take in up to 500 metric tons of Moscow’s trash every year. It is one of 26 regions across Russia where residents staged protests against Moscow’s efforts to redirect the 6.6 million tons of waste it produces annually.
Moscow vows that activities at the disputed construction site in Shiyes will cease starting June 15, Vedomosti reported, citing a City Hall statement drafted ahead of discussions with the Kremlin on Tuesday.
The project will not get off the ground until the contractor obtains the necessary approvals and public hearings are held on the landfill’s future, the outlet reported.
A Kremlin official confirmed the authenticity of Moscow City Hall’s statement to Vedomosti and a staffer said the discussions were held with Chief of Staff Anton Vaino.