Russia to Halt Disputed Landfill Construction After Mass Protests – Reports

Moscow will suspend construction of a controversial $162 million landfill in northern Russia after months of protests against plans to ship waste in from the capital, the Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday.

Residents of Arkhangelsk region actively oppose construction of the landfill in the former village of Shiyes designed to take in up to 500 metric tons of Moscow’s trash every year. It is one of 26 regions across Russia where residents staged protests against Moscow’s efforts to redirect the 6.6 million tons of waste it produces annually.