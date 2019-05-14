Russian Celebrity Stylist Fined for Lake Baikal Bottling Plant Picket

Famous Russian stylist Sergei Zverev has been fined for staging a one-person picket in Moscow against a Chinese bottling plant near his hometown on Lake Baikal earlier this year. Zverev was described as an “unlikely activist” against the bottling plant in the world’s largest freshwater lake outside a village where he was born 55 years ago. Construction of the controversial plant in Irkutsk region was suspended after the issue gained international attention, an accomplishment that some Russian outlets credited Zverev for achieving.

“The mass construction of plants bottling water for China should be stopped, otherwise it’ll become a global catastrophe for all of humanity,” he said at the time.