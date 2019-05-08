Russian Athlete Savina Gets 12-Year Doping Ban

Russian middle-distance runner Ksenia Savina has been banned for 12 years for anti-doping violations by global athletics authorities, the Russian athletics federation said on Wednesday.

Her coach and husband, Alexei Savin, received a four-year ban for violating anti-doping regulations, the federation said.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which monitors anti-doping issues in athletics, had said last month that the two had been charged with "tampering and complicity," in violation of anti-doping regulations.