Majority of Russians Oppose ‘Sovereign Internet’ Bill – Poll

More than half of Russians believe the internet in Russia should continue to develop as a network “uniting the whole world,” according to a study conducted by the state-funded VTsIOM pollster.

The study comes two weeks after Russia's lower house of parliament approved the third reading of a draft law that aims to increase Moscow's sovereignty over the country’s internet segment, also known as the “internet isolation law.” Critics say the bill would allow the Russian government to disrupt internet access and limit dissent, while its authors said that the measures are needed to defend the country from U.S. cyber security policies.