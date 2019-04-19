Kremlin Says Mueller Report Shows No Evidence of Russian Meddling

By Reuters
Dmitry Peskov Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said on Friday that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's long-awaited report did not contain any evidence the Russian state had meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Mueller's report, released on Thursday, details extensive contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian operatives who, it said, sought to tilt the election in Trump's favor.

However, the report did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump's election campaign and Russia.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regretted the Mueller report was having an impact on its relations with Washington.

"In general, the report still does not include any reasonable evidence at all that Russia allegedly interfered in the U.S. election.

"We, as before, do not accept such allegations," Peskov said.

"We regret that a document of this quality is having a direct impact on the development of bilateral Russian-U.S. relations that are already not in the best condition," he added.

Read more about: Kremlin , Trump

Read more

Trump Tower

Trump's Secret Moscow Skyscraper Pursuit Exposed Him to Kremlin

The project, known as Trump Tower Moscow, became a central branch of Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump Tower

Kremlin Says Cohen Email Did Not Mention Trump's Interest in Tower Project

Cohen is due to tell Congress that Trump directed negotiations for the Moscow project even as he campaigned for the presidency.
opinion
Vladimir Frolov

Russia’s Superpower Status Teeters with INF Treaty (Op-ed)

The Kremlin can no longer tout its membership to an exclusive arms-control club.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin Is 'Unwolffable.' That's Not a Compliment (Op-ed)

Michael Wolff's incendiary book would have been impossible in Moscow, and that's something for Americans to appreciate