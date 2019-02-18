Kremlin Says Investor Arrest Won't Hurt Business Climate

The Kremlin said the arrest of Michael Calvey, founder of the private equity firm Baring Vostok Capital Partners, shouldn’t hurt the confidence of foreign investors in Russia and it’s “very closely watching” developments in the case.

But investors and analysts said they were disturbed by the arrest of one of the country’s longest-standing American investors and the case is likely to inflict severe damage on Russia’s reputation. In the wake of his detention, the biggest exchange-traded fund that invests in Russia suffered its worst outflow since November on Friday and the Moex Russia Index started this week with a retreat.

President Vladimir Putin knows Calvey and met the American on numerous occasions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday. “Calvey is really a very big investor in the Russian economy,” he said, and the Kremlin knows that he always encouraged foreign investment in the country.

Political tensions between Russia and the U.S. are not a factor in the case, Peskov said. “Russia was, is and remains interested in creating favorable conditions for foreign investors and will continue to be,” he said.

Some in the Kremlin were less upbeat.