Kyrgyzstan Urges Citizens in Russia to Exercise Caution Following Drone Attacks on Wildberries Warehouses

Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia should exercise increased caution following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on warehouses belonging to online retailer Wildberries, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

“Due to ongoing reports of drone attacks in certain Russian regions, the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic advises Kyrgyz citizens to observe heightened safety precautions,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Central Asian country urged its citizens to monitor alerts from local authorities and seek consular or legal assistance from the Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow when necessary.