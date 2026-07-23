Kyrgyzstan Urges Citizens in Russia to Exercise Caution Following Drone Attacks on Wildberries Warehouses

Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia should exercise increased caution following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on warehouses belonging to online retailer Wildberries, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.
“Due to ongoing reports of drone attacks in certain Russian regions, the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic advises Kyrgyz citizens to observe heightened safety precautions,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Central Asian country urged its citizens to monitor alerts from local authorities and seek consular or legal assistance from the Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow when necessary.
According to the ministry, no Kyrgyz nationals were among the victims of Wednesday’s overnight drone strikes on Wildberries logistics hubs in southern Russia’s Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, which killed one person and injured several others.
However, two Kyrgyz citizens were among more than 70 people injured over the weekend during previous Ukrainian drone attacks on Wildberries facilities in the Moscow and Tambov regions, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry confirmed Monday.
A Tajik national was reportedly killed in the Moscow region attack on Saturday. Seven others died in the strike in the Tambov region.
Millions of Central Asian migrant workers live and work in Russia, and their financial remittances serve as a crucial economic backbone for countries like Kyrgyzstan.
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