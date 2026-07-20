What We Know About the Aftermath of Ukraine’s Wildberries Drone Strikes

Russia is assessing the damage after Ukrainian drone strikes targeted warehouses operated by privately owned online retailer Wildberries on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring more than 70 others. Russian analysts have estimated the total economic damage caused by the attacks at up to 100 billion rubles ($1.3 billion), making it one of the costliest strikes on Russia's commercial infrastructure since the start of the war. The Moscow Times looks at the aftermath of the strikes against Wildberries’ warehouses in the Moscow and Tambov regions and the reasons behind the attacks: Why was Wildberries targeted? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes were carried out in response to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, an apparent reference to last week’s deadly strikes on facilities belonging to the Ukrainian postal and logistics company Nova Poshta. Zelensky also claimed that Wildberries warehouses contained components used “to supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment.” Wildberries, Russia’s largest marketplace, was founded in 2004 by businesswoman Tatyana Kim. The international e-commerce platform offers a wide range of products, from clothing and footwear to electronics and groceries. There is no publicly confirmed evidence that the company cooperates with Russia’s Defense Ministry. Yet dual-use items were listed on Wildberries’ online platform, including body armor, combat helmets, camouflage clothing and fiber-optic cable used in drones.

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Kim described the weekend’s attacks as “terrible events for our company and our country” and “a pain that cannot be expressed in words.” The company has not, however, commented on accusations that it provided military equipment. Ukraine’s drone forces commander Robert Brovdi said the strikes were also intended as psychological operations aimed at disrupting what he described as the “illusion of a comfortable peacetime” life in Russia. “This is about destroying, within seconds, the illusion of a comfortable peacetime existence for the obedient population of the aggressor state — striking at the most sensitive part of the comfort zone of ordinary imperial patriots and supporters of [President Vladimir] Putin,” Brovdi said. What was damaged? The drone strikes, classified by Russia as terror attacks, targeted one of Wildberries' most important logistics hubs and disrupted around 7% of the company's logistics capacity. The Elektrostal warehouse in the Moscow region is one of the company’s largest logistics centers, covering more than 360,000 square meters and employing over 8,000 people. The Kotovsk logistics center in Tambov was opened last year and is designed to store up to 54 million products. Restoring the damaged facilities is expected to cost up to 35.8 billion rubles ($457 million), a bill that insurance companies are unlikely to fully cover, experts told the Kommersant newspaper. Wildberries’ merchants, many of whom are small business owners, stand to be hit the hardest after their goods stored in the warehouses were destroyed, wiping out months of investment and leaving them without the inventory that supported their day-to-day operations.