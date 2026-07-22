Yandex Market Limits Liability for Drone Attacks After Wildberries Strikes

Russian e-commerce platform Yandex Market has updated its seller agreement to exempt itself from liability for losses caused by drone attacks, missile strikes and other wartime incidents, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday.
The changes, which were published and took effect two days after the first Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries logistics hubs, make Yandex Market the latest major Russian marketplace to shift more of the financial risk from wartime disruptions onto merchants.
Under the revised agreement, Yandex Market says it is not liable for the partial or complete failure to fulfill its obligations if disruptions result from the use or impact of weapons, military equipment, aircraft, including drones, ammunition or their fragments.
The updated force majeure clause also covers shelling, explosions, blast waves, terrorist attacks and military operations.
The previous version of the agreement, dated July 1, did not list specific force majeure events and exempted both parties from liability in such circumstances rather than only the marketplace, Vyorstka reported.
The revised agreement also removes a provision requiring Yandex Market to immediately notify sellers when a force majeure event occurs and confirm that such circumstances exist.
Other major Russian marketplaces have introduced similar changes.
Ozon amended its seller agreement on July 1 to exempt itself from "any claims" arising from military action, drone strikes or their fragments, shelling, explosions and counterterrorism operations.
Wildberries also broadened its force majeure provisions earlier this month, effectively allowing the company to withhold compensation for goods lost as a result of attacks.
Ukrainian strikes on July 18 triggered major fires at Wildberries logistics centers in Kotovsk in the Tambov region and Noginsk outside Moscow, reducing the company's warehouse capacity by about 10% in a single day, according to the report. Wildberries facilities in Podolsk, Krasnodar and the Stavropol region were also targeted over the past week.
Wildberries founder and CEO Tatiana Kim said the company would provide support to affected sellers as well as to the families of those killed and injured in the attacks.
Read this article in Russian at The Moscow Times' Russian service.
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