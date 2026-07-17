Moscow Region Court Fines Nadezhdin $13 for ‘Extremist’ Navalny Photo

A Moscow region judge has fined anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin 1,000 rubles ($12.76) after finding him guilty of displaying “extremist” symbols, the exiled Mediazona outlet reported Friday.

The conviction means Nadezhdin is now banned from collecting signatures to appear on the ballot for State Duma elections this September. His designation as a “foreign agent” last week bars him from running for public office.

A judge at the Dolgoprudny City Court in Nadezhdin’s hometown north of Moscow imposed the fine days after he was briefly detained and charged with the administrative offense.

Law enforcement authorities accused the politician of sharing a link to a video that contained an image of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny. The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 days in jail.

“I’m glad I’m alive and free,” Nadezhdin, 63, said after the verdict was read. His attorney said he plans to make an appeal.