FSB Claims It Foiled Ukrainian Attacks on Military Air Bases Deep Inside Russia

Russia's FSB security Service said Monday that it foiled a series of attempted large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks against two military air bases deep inside Russia.

The state-run news agency TASS cited the FSB as saying in a statement that Ukrainian secret services tried to strike the Shagol and Ukrainka air bases, located in Chelyabinsk and Amur regions, respectively. The FSB said the alleged perpetrators had been arrested.

It claimed that Ukraine had used balloons and drones to deliver containers full of drones into the western Bryansk region, which were then to be transported to the two targets.

The foiled operation appeared to resemble a 2025 attack on Russian military air bases, including the Ukrainka base, which is estimated to have destroyed around 10 Russian aircraft, according to the United States.

Russia's FSB claimed it thwarted a similar operation on Friday. The target of that alleged attack was said to be a military air base in the southern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine.

Reuters contributed reporting.