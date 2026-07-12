Russia Eyes Mid-July Start for Commercial Logistics Hub at Syrian Port, Officials Say

Russia hopes by mid-July to have a commercial logistics hub up and running in one of two berths at the naval base it leases in the Syrian port of Tartus, while keeping a military presence at the other, Syrian officials told Reuters. The hub will handle a wide range of Russian goods including wheat and grains, and target initial cargo volumes of around 250,000 metric tons per month, one of the officials said. The project, the officials said, is central to Russian efforts to maintain and expand its influence in Syria through economic channels, after the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 deprived Moscow of its staunchest ally in the Middle East. But much more than business is at stake, with a battle for influence under way as Washington seeks ways to ensure not only that Syria awards contracts to U.S. companies but also curbs Moscow's military presence. Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs did not respond to a request for comment before publication of this article. After publication, Mazen Alloush, the authority's spokesman, denied Russia would operate a commercial logistics hub at the port, describing such reports as “entirely false.” Any projects or agreements concerning Syria's ports and border crossings would be announced only through official government channels, he said.

Old ally, new reality

Moscow has backed Syria for decades and intervened militarily in 2015 ⁠to support Assad in a 14-year civil war. His fall raised questions about the future of the lease agreement under which Russia has its naval base at Tartous on the Mediterranean coast and the fate of its military base at Hmeimim, southeast of the city of Latakia. Since Assad was overthrown, Damascus has sought closer ties with Western and Gulf countries, while cooperating with Moscow in areas including energy and food imports and military ties. Moscow and Syria are now negotiating over the future of Russia's bases at Tartus and Hmeimim. In 2025, Syria's new government canceled a 49-year contract granting Russian company Stroytransgaz the right to develop commercial facilities at Tartous. The United Arab Emirates' DP World secured an $800 million, 30-year concession agreement to redevelop and operate the port. But on June 6, the Russian-Syrian Business Council, a body operating under Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade, announced plans to establish an “assembly and distribution center for Russian goods” at Tartus. Officials interviewed by Reuters, and company statements and documents reviewed by Reuters, provided more details of the plans, including when it is intended to become operational, its precise location and how much cargo it will handle. The project is being developed by Syrian logistics company Rus Line in cooperation with Russian companies grouped under the Russian-Syrian Business Council. Project organizers say they have agreed with Syria's Sovereign Fund on joint management of the logistics center, providing a direct link to the state's main investment vehicle. Ossama Ajaj, general manager of Rus Line and adviser to the Russian-Syrian Business Council, said the hub will initially handle Russian wheat, grains, animal feed, vegetable oils, timber, steel, clinker, coal, rice, sugar and mineral oils. Jinan Mubadda, Rus Line's chief executive, said the hub will operate from Pier No. 4 at Tartus port. The other berth remains dedicated to Russian naval operations. Ajaj said the main operations for the hub would be in the Tartus port, with Russia-origin cargos expected to berth at Pier No. 4, which Ajaj called a “restricted zone” of the naval base. He said the Syrian authorities would control the hub operations, with all activity requiring Syria’s General Authority for Ports and Customs approval.

Turning point

Russia's government also did not comment for this article. But Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in June that Moscow and Damascus were discussing a possible “reformatting” of Russia's military facilities in Syria and that cooperation between the two countries was developing actively. Ajaj told Reuters cargo volumes of about 250,000 tons per month were being targeted initially and operations were expected to begin in mid-July with a 30,000-ton grain shipment. He suggested Russia would maintain a “reduced military presence.” Two officials from Syria's foreign ministry said the project was outlined at a Jan. 28 meeting in Moscow between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The officials called the meeting a turning point in efforts to revive economic cooperation. Ajaj said the two leaders agreed to reactivate trade between the two countries. He also said a framework agreement would establish a regular shipping line between Russian and Syrian ports for raw materials and other Russian goods bound for Syria and other countries. The project aims to establish a regular maritime route between Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and Tartus, from where goods will be distributed across Syria and neighboring countries. Ajaj identified Iraq and Jordan as the primary target markets, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. A May concept document prepared by the Russian-Syrian Business Council said the project envisages the use of Syrian private security companies to protect cargoes where necessary. It ruled out the involvement of Russian security firms.

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