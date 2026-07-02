Ukrainian Drone Attack Wounds 2 Belarusian Bus Drivers in Russia’s Bryansk Region

A Ukrainian drone attack wounded two Belarusian bus drivers in western Russia’s Bryansk region, Russian law enforcement authorities said Thursday.

Belarusian state media reported that the bus was carrying 19 passengers and the two drivers when it was struck on the Russian side of the border at around noon local time.

“The windshield was struck. Two people suffered shrapnel wounds from the shattered glass. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt,” Konstantin Degteryov, who heads the bus service, told the Belta state news agency.

The bus was traveling from Minsk to the southern Black Sea resort town of Anapa via Homel, where both drivers are reportedly from. It was parked at the Krasnyi Kamen border checkpoint when it was attacked.

Degteryov said the wounded drivers and passengers had already returned to Belarus. Acting Bryansk region Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said six Russian citizens were being housed at a temporary shelter.