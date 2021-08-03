Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Missing Belarus Activist Found Hanged in Ukraine

By AFP
Vitaly Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine, an NGO helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus. vvshishov / instagram

A missing Belarusian activist has been found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, police said on Tuesday, adding they had opened a murder probe.

Vitaly Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine, an NGO helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus.

"Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kiev yesterday, was today found hanged in one of the Kiev parks, not far from where he lived," police said in a statement.

Police said they had opened a murder probe and would pursue all leads including a possible "murder disguised as a suicide."

The activist went jogging in Kiev on Monday morning but did not return and could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Friends of Shishov said he had been followed by "strangers" while jogging recently, human rights organization Vyasna has said on Telegram.

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been cracking down on any form of dissent since mass protests erupted after last year's elections, deemed unfair by the West.

Many Belarusians have fled, often to neighboring Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

Shishov's death came as Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said over the weekend she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and threatened with forced repatriation for criticizing her athletics federation. 

The sprinter, who was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland on Monday, said she feared being jailed if she returned to her country.

Her husband Arseny Zdanevich told AFP on Monday he had fled from Belarus to Ukraine and was hoping to join his wife "in the near future."

Lukashenko sparked international outrage in May by dispatching a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania in order to arrest a dissident onboard.

Read more about: Ukraine , Belarus

Read more

opinion Anna Arutunyan

In Russia’s Near Abroad, Its Influence Is More Optics Than Substance

Putin’s foreign policy has been to establish a presence in foreign countries to disrupt or influence without a coherent strategy for an actual end.
underground ring

Belarus Finds Illegal Ukrainian Arms Shipments to Russia

The smuggling network moved weapons, parts and ammunition from Ukraine through Lithuania and Belarus to reach Russia.
Belarus

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.
opinion Peter Rutland

History in the Making: The Agreement That Ended the Soviet Union

For Americans, Dec. 7 is “a day that will live in infamy,” as Franklin D. Roosevelt described the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. For Russians, another...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.