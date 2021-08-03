Missing Belarus Activist Found Hanged in Ukraine

A missing Belarusian activist has been found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, police said on Tuesday, adding they had opened a murder probe.

Vitaly Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine, an NGO helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus.

"Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kiev yesterday, was today found hanged in one of the Kiev parks, not far from where he lived," police said in a statement.

Police said they had opened a murder probe and would pursue all leads including a possible "murder disguised as a suicide."

The activist went jogging in Kiev on Monday morning but did not return and could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Friends of Shishov said he had been followed by "strangers" while jogging recently, human rights organization Vyasna has said on Telegram.