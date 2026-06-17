Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Bus Carrying Belarusian Youth Soccer Team in Bryansk Region, Killing 1

A Ukrainian drone struck a bus in the western Bryansk region on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, including children from a Belarusian youth soccer team, Russian authorities said.

Acting Bryansk Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said a woman was killed and six people were hospitalized following the attack. He said the group of youth soccer players from the Gomel region of neighboring Belarus had been returning from a vacation in southern Russia.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s investigative body, said it launched a criminal investigation into the incident, which it is treating as an act of terrorism.

According to federal investigators, 44 passengers were inside the double-decker bus when the drone struck, 28 of whom were children.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from authorities in Belarus or Ukraine.