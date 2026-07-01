2 Killed in Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Region

Ukrainian drone strikes have killed two people in the southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said Wednesday.
Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said one person was killed and 14 others were wounded as a result of overnight attacks.
Belgorod’s crisis response center later said another civilian was killed on Wednesday afternoon as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on a vehicle 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
Three others were injured, one of whom was hospitalized in critical condition, the response center said.
Their car was one of several vehicles that caught fire, as well as private and commercial buildings that were damaged due to Ukrainian drone attacks.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine had struck a Russian oil refinery in the city of Ufa, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the frontline.
A strategic Russian defense facility in the Penza region was also struck, Zelensky said. Ukraine’s military said the plant was part of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos and makes sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as other equipment.
“This is an entirely just response to everything Russia is doing against us,” Zelensky wrote on X.
Reuters contributed reporting.
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