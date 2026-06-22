Ukraine Strikes Electronics Plant in Voronezh, Killing At Least 5

Ukraine’s military said Monday that it carried out a missile attack against a manufacturing plant in the city of Voronezh that it claims produces electronic components for the Russian military.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed that significant damage was inflicted on a local “production facility.” He later said at least five people were killed and dozens of others were wounded, but did not provide further details about the extent of the damage.

“The majority of the plant’s employees managed to reach the shelter in time and remained unharmed, despite the severe damage to the building,” Gusev wrote in a post on Telegram.

He said multiple residential buildings and vehicles also sustained damage during the attack.

Videos and images circulating on social media showed smoke and fires billowing from the site, which The Moscow Times was able to identify as the Voronezh Semiconductor Device Plant.

According to its website, the facility is one of Russia’s largest silicon foundries, specializing in manufacturing and exporting microelectronics and power electronics components.