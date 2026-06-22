Crimea Bans Children’s Summer Camps After Major Ukrainian Attack

Kremlin-backed authorities in Crimea announced Monday a total ban on organized children’s vacation groups for the remainder of the summer, as the annexed peninsula grapples with intensifying Ukrainian attacks and acute fuel shortages.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, issued an order suspending “all bookings, admissions and accommodations for children and youth groups at recreational, wellness and hospitality facilities” across the region.

The ban, effective from June 22 until Sept. 1, also halts accommodations for “tourism-related events such as rallies, festivals, sports camps and excursions.”

The sweeping restrictions follow the suspension of gasoline sales over the weekend, triggered by ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes targeting the fuel trucks that supply the peninsula.