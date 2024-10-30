Police in Annexed Crimea Charge Woman Over 10-Year-Old Daughter’s ‘Pro-Ukraine’ Video

Russian police in annexed Crimea charged a woman with child neglect after her 10-year-old daughter allegedly posted a video online that "discredited" the Russian army, authorities said Wednesday.
The video, shared on Russian Telegram channels, showed a girl choosing between Russian and Ukrainian flags, with an angry face emoji next to the Russian flag and a heart emoji next to the Ukrainian one.
Local police identified the girl as a 10-year-old girl from the western Crimean town of Saky.
"Taking into account the age of the schoolgirl, her 38-year-old mother will be held administratively liable," the local branch of Russia's Interior Ministry said.
Police charged the woman with "failure to fulfill obligations for the care and upbringing" of a minor and said they would hand materials related to the case to child protection services. The charge carries a fine of up to 500 rubles ($5) or a written warning.
Russia has jailed, fined and arrested thousands of people for breaking strict censorship laws that ban criticism of the army since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
