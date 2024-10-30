Police in Annexed Crimea Charge Woman Over 10-Year-Old Daughter’s ‘Pro-Ukraine’ Video

Russian police in annexed Crimea charged a woman with child neglect after her 10-year-old daughter allegedly posted a video online that "discredited" the Russian army, authorities said Wednesday.

The video, shared on Russian Telegram channels, showed a girl choosing between Russian and Ukrainian flags, with an angry face emoji next to the Russian flag and a heart emoji next to the Ukrainian one.

Local police identified the girl as a 10-year-old girl from the western Crimean town of Saky.

"Taking into account the age of the schoolgirl, her 38-year-old mother will be held administratively liable," the local branch of Russia's Interior Ministry said.

Police charged the woman with "failure to fulfill obligations for the care and upbringing" of a minor and said they would hand materials related to the case to child protection services. The charge carries a fine of up to 500 rubles ($5) or a written warning.

Russia has jailed, fined and arrested thousands of people for breaking strict censorship laws that ban criticism of the army since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.