U.K. Sanctions Russia’s New Arctic LNG Fleet in War Economy Crackdown

Britain on Tuesday became the first G7 country to sanction ships newly acquired by Russia to export liquefied natural gas from its sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.

The four targeted LNG ships were included in a broader sanctions package hitting 70 individuals and entities accused of propping up Russia’s war economy.

“The U.K. is the first G7 country to sanction several LNG vessels recently acquired by Russia at great expense to service Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project,” the British government said in a statement.

Britain also targeted more than 20 oil tankers, ship insurers and maritime service providers operating within Russia’s sanctions-evading “shadow fleet.” To date, London has sanctioned a total of 600 “shadow fleet” and Russian LNG vessels.