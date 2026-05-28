Putin Meets With Kazakhstan’s Tokayev in Astana

President Vladimir Putin held high-level talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday, the second day of the Russian leader’s state visit to the Central Asian republic.

Tokayev hailed the “strategic partnership and allied relations” between the neighbors, which will be formalized by a joint statement on the “seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness.”

The Kazakh leader also thanked Putin for endorsing plans to build a nuclear power plant in his country. Kazakhstan expects Russia to finance 85% of the plant, which is projected to be commissioned around 2035-2036.

Putin noted that he and Tokayev had already addressed “many important and promising areas of our cooperation” on Wednesday evening, the first day of his visit to Kazakhstan.

Putin’s delegation includes more than 30 high-ranking officials, among them several cabinet members and the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.

Tokayev estimated that Russia and Kazakhstan are working on 177 joint projects valued at almost $53 billion. According to the Kazakh leader, 122 of those commercial ventures are already fully functioning.

This is a breaking news story. Please come back later for more details.