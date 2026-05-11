North Korea Has Reaped $13Bln From Military Aid to Russia, South Korean Intelligence Says

North Korea has earned an estimated $13 billion over the past three years by providing military assistance to Russia for its war against Ukraine, Nikkei Asia reported Monday, citing South Korean intelligence.

The figure, if confirmed, would represent a major economic windfall for Pyongyang, which does not release statistical data. UN estimates placed North Korea’s 2024 GDP at $17.2 billion, while South Korea’s central bank estimated it at $25.3 billion.

In exchange for weapons and manpower, Pyongyang is believed to have received hard currency, energy supplies and critical military technologies, helping the regime bypass international sanctions.

Russia and North Korea have deepened military, economic and cultural ties since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In 2024, the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty that requires them to provide military support if either is attacked.