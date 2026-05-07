At Least 1 Killed in Belgorod Region Amid Ukrainian Drone Barrage

A Ukrainian drone attack killed at least one person in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said Thursday, as Ukraine launched one of its largest air barrages against the country so far this year.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a woman was killed when a drone “deliberately” struck the minibus that she and others were traveling in while on their way to work in the village of Voznesenovka, located near the border with Ukraine.

He said doctors were treating two men injured in the same attack. On Telegram, Gladkov posted a photo of the minibus engulfed in flames.

In the nearby Bryansk region, authorities said more than 120 Ukrainian drones were launched at the region overnight, injuring at least 13 people in the capital city and damaging multiple apartment buildings and vehicles.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said close to 30 Ukrainian drones were intercepted on their approach to the Russian capital throughout the night and morning. He did not report any injuries or damage.