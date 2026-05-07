At Least 1 Killed in Belgorod Region Amid Ukrainian Drone Barrage

A Ukrainian drone attack killed at least one person in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said Thursday, as Ukraine launched one of its largest air barrages against the country so far this year.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a woman was killed when a drone “deliberately” struck the minibus that she and others were traveling in while on their way to work in the village of Voznesenovka, located near the border with Ukraine.
He said doctors were treating two men injured in the same attack. On Telegram, Gladkov posted a photo of the minibus engulfed in flames.
In the nearby Bryansk region, authorities said more than 120 Ukrainian drones were launched at the region overnight, injuring at least 13 people in the capital city and damaging multiple apartment buildings and vehicles.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said close to 30 Ukrainian drones were intercepted on their approach to the Russian capital throughout the night and morning. He did not report any injuries or damage.
Ukrainian drones also attacked industrial sites in the Ural Mountains region of Perm for a second week in a row, authorities said. News outlets reported that several explosions were heard in the city, and unverified videos circulating online showed at least one drone crashing into the roof of an apartment building.
In total, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 347 Ukrainian drones across the country and in annexed Crimea, making it one of the largest overnight drone barrages against Russia since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reported that Russia launched 102 drones between Wednesday night and Tuesday morning. Several people were reportedly injured in Russian attacks on the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Both Russia and Ukraine have been ramping up their attacks ahead of Victory Day on Saturday, when Russia celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
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