U.K. Targets Russian Army Recruitment Network and Drone Suppliers in Latest Sanctions Package

The British government on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 35 individuals and entities accused of trafficking vulnerable migrants to fight in Ukraine and supplying critical components to Russian drone manufacturers.
The new measures target what British officials condemned as a “barbaric” network that lures foreign nationals to Russia with the promise of work, only to force them into frontline combat in Ukraine or military production.
“These sanctions expose and disrupt the operations of those trafficking migrants as cannon fodder and feeding Putin’s drone factories with illicit components,” Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said in a statement.
Under the United Kingdom’s global migration and human trafficking regulations, London designated nine individuals and five companies for their roles in trafficking foreign nationals into Russia.
An additional three people were sanctioned for the “instrumentalization of migration” intended to destabilize Ukraine and Europe.
The British government accused the network of deceptively recruiting migrants “in search of a better life,” then either deploying them to the front lines or putting them to work in weapons factories under duress.
At the same time, seven individuals and companies were blacklisted for their ties to Alabuga, a specialized economic zone in the republic of Tatarstan that has become a primary hub for Russian drone production.
Eleven entities and associated individuals — five based in Russia and six operating abroad — were also sanctioned for bypassing trade restrictions to supply drone components to the Russian defense sector.
“This new action is designed to disrupt these supply chains and hold those responsible to account by targeting the businessmen and companies fueling Russia’s drone manufacturing,” the British government said in a statement.
Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United Kingdom has sanctioned more than 3,000 individuals, entities and vessels linked to the Russian state.
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