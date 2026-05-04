Mobile Network Operators Warn Customers of Internet and Phone Disruptions Ahead of Victory Day

Mobile network operators have told their customers to expect significant disruptions to internet and text messaging services in Moscow this week as the city prepares for the annual Victory Day parade.

Beeline was the first to send out a text notification stating that “temporary mobile internet and SMS restrictions may occur” between Tuesday and Saturday due to security measures, the news agency Interfax reported on Monday.

The company told customers they should use Wi-Fi networks for data and 4G LTE when making calls in Moscow.

Three people in the Russian capital showed The Moscow Times screenshots of similar messages they received from their mobile network providers, MTS and Tele2.

Earlier, telecoms industry sources told BBC News Russian that internet restrictions are expected to intensify across all of Moscow this week.