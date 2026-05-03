4 Killed, Oil Tankers Hit in Russian and Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Russian drone strikes on Ukraine killed three people across the country, while Ukrainian attacks killed one near Moscow and targeted Russia's lucrative oil facilities, according to statements by the warring countries on Sunday.

The two neighbors have been firing hundreds of explosive-packed drones at each other on a daily basis throughout the four-year war, as talks to end the conflict have gone nowhere.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa region — home to key export terminals — killed two people, including a truck driver at a port, regional governor Oleg Kiper said on social media.

“Enemy drones hit three residential buildings, and two more were damaged.... Facilities and equipment for the port infrastructure were also damaged,” he said.

The emergency services posted photos of firefighters tackling a blaze after the attacks.

Russian strikes on the frontline region of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, also killed one person, officials there said.

Russia fired 268 drones and one ballistic missile in the overnight attack, Kyiv's air force said.

Ukraine's army meanwhile launched at least 334 drones at Russia, Moscow's Defense Ministry said.

The northwestern Leningrad region was heavily targeted.

Oil export terminals there have been hit several times in recent weeks, knocking out billions of dollars worth of exports, according to Kyiv.

Oil and gas revenues — boosted by the war in the Middle East — are critical for Russia's economy and funding its army.