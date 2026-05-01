8 Trapped After Permafrost Thaw Triggers Coal Mine Collapse in Russia’s Far East

At least eight miners are feared trapped after a coal mine collapsed in the remote Magadan region of Russia’s Far East, an accident officials are blaming on melting permafrost.

The collapse occurred at a site operated by the Kolymskaya Coal Company. Alexander Nesterovich, the company’s CEO, said Thursday that the accident was likely caused by the thawing of a “lens” — a localized underground pocket of ice or unstable rock.

According to the Interfax news agency, the disaster unfolded in two stages. An initial rockslide buried a piece of heavy machinery and its driver. As seven other workers rushed to rescue their colleague, a second, larger collapse buried the entire group.

Magadan region Governor Sergei Nosov said two helicopters were dispatched from the regional capital to ferry mountain rescue teams, specialized equipment and emergency medical personnel to the remote site.