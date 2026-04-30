Russian May Holiday Hotel Bookings Slump as Drone Attacks Hit Black Sea Tourism

Holiday bookings at Russian hotels for the May holidays have fallen sharply from a year earlier, industry data showed, as Ukrainian drone attacks, airport closures and environmental damage along the Black Sea coast weighed on domestic tourism demand.

Hotel reservations in the Krasnodar region, home to some of Russia’s most popular seaside resorts, dropped 20.7% year-on-year for the May holiday period, according to booking platform TravelLine.

Across Russia, hotel bookings for April 27-May 11 fell 11.1% from a year earlier, despite the average nightly hotel rate declining 2.2% to about 9,800 rubles ($130.80), the company said.

The decline highlights the growing economic spillover from the war in Ukraine into Russia’s domestic travel industry, particularly in regions repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drones. Frequent airport shutdowns, disrupted flights and environmental concerns following strikes on energy infrastructure have increasingly affected tourism along Russia’s Black Sea coast.

All 10 of Russia’s most popular domestic travel destinations recorded falling demand, TravelLine said. The steepest declines after Krasnoday were in the Nizhny Novgorod region, where bookings fell 19.7%, and the Yaroslavl region, down 19.5%. Bookings in annexed Crimea declined 14.2%.