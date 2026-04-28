Authorities Order Evacuations Following Third Ukrainian Strike on Tuapse Refinery

Authorities in the southern port town of Tuapse on Tuesday ordered an evacuation of residents in areas near a Rosneft oil refinery after Ukraine attacked and set fire to the facility for a third time this month.

“Another serious incident has occurred in Tuapse. A large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery due to an enemy drone attack,” Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

Kondratyev said more than 160 emergency responders were deployed to battle the blaze. He said residents forced to leave their homes would be provided temporary shelter at a local school.

In separate Ukrainian attacks on the southwestern Belgorod region, at least three people were killed, local authorities said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 186 Ukrainian drones between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The drones were downed in several Russian regions, including Krasnodar, as well as annexed Crimea and in the skies above the Black Sea.