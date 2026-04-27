Russian Court Outlaws Top LGBTQ+ Rights Group as 'Extremist'

A Russian court on Monday labeled the country's top LGBTQ+ rights group as "extremist," a move that outlaws the organization and paves the way to prosecute its supporters.

Russia has for years targeted LGBTQ+ organizations but has become even more hostile since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, massively accelerating the country's hardline conservative turn.

On Monday, a court in St. Petersburg ruled in favor of a case brought by the Russian Justice Ministry to brand the Russian LGBT Network — a top LGBTQ+ rights nonprofit — "extremist."

"The public movement has been designated as an extremist organization, and its activities are banned in Russia," the court's press service said on Telegram.

The hearing was held behind closed doors.