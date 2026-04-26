Zelensky Accuses Russia of ‘Nuclear Terrorism’ on Chernobyl Anniversary

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "nuclear terrorism" on Sunday, as Ukraine marked the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster amid deadly new drone attacks.

Three people were killed across Ukraine after Moscow launched more than a hundred drones overnight, one of the relentless barrages the country has faced almost nightly since the beginning of the war in 2022.

In a social media post marking the Chernobyl anniversary, Zelensky said Russia, through its invasion, was "again bringing the world to the brink of a man-made disaster."

He highlighted how Russian drones regularly pass over Chernobyl and that one had hit its protective shell last year.