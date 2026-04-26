Ukrainian Drone Attack on Sevastopol Kills 1 – Moscow-Installed Governor

A Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol in annexed Crimea killed one man and wounded three other people, the city's Moscow-installed governor said Sunday.

"43 [drones] were shot down in total. Unfortunately, there are fatalities," Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

He said a man born in 1983 was killed while inside a vehicle, and three people were hospitalized.

Razvozhayev said the attack damaged several homes and a dance school in different neighborhoods of the port city, which has a population of more than half a million and hosts the historic base of Russia's Black Sea fleet.