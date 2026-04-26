Ukrainian Drone Attack on Sevastopol Kills 1 – Moscow-Installed Governor

A Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol in annexed Crimea killed one man and wounded three other people, the city's Moscow-installed governor said Sunday.
"43 [drones] were shot down in total. Unfortunately, there are fatalities," Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.
He said a man born in 1983 was killed while inside a vehicle, and three people were hospitalized.
Razvozhayev said the attack damaged several homes and a dance school in different neighborhoods of the port city, which has a population of more than half a million and hosts the historic base of Russia's Black Sea fleet.
In response to Russian bombardments on its territory over the past four years, Ukraine has been sending drones toward Russia almost every night, with a particular focus on energy infrastructure.
On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said at least eight people were killed in the city of Dnipro, in central‑eastern Ukraine, which was hit by waves of Russian strikes for 20 hours straight.
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