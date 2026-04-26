Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Sevastopol Kills 1 – Moscow-Installed Governor

By AFP
The yacht marina construction site in the Balaklava neighborhood of Sevastopol. Maxim Churusov/TASS

A Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol in annexed Crimea killed one man and wounded three other people, the city's Moscow-installed governor said Sunday.

"43 [drones] were shot down in total. Unfortunately, there are fatalities," Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

He said a man born in 1983 was killed while inside a vehicle, and three people were hospitalized.

Razvozhayev said the attack damaged several homes and a dance school in different neighborhoods of the port city, which has a population of more than half a million and hosts the historic base of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

In response to Russian bombardments on its territory over the past four years, Ukraine has been sending drones toward Russia almost every night, with a particular focus on energy infrastructure.

On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said at least eight people were killed in the city of Dnipro, in central‑eastern Ukraine, which was hit by waves of Russian strikes for 20 hours straight.

Read more about: Crimea , Drones

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says Destroyed Ukrainian Drones, Missiles Near Crimea

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that eight U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles were shot down over the Sea of Azov.
1 Min read

Ukraine Says Hit Air Defense System in Russia

There was no mention of the attack in official reports from Russia, which said its air defenses had destroyed over 30 Ukrainian drones.
2 Min read

Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Black Sea Naval Base, Annexed Crimea

Video shared online showed what appeared to be a partly sunken Russian Navy vessel being towed in the waters around Novorossiysk.
2 Min read

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea

The attacks in Moscow damaged two office towers and briefly shut an international airport.
3 Min read