Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Agrees to Pay Damages for Azerbaijan Plane Crash That Killed 38

The site of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in western Kazakhstan on Dec. 25, 2024. Kazakhstan's EMERCOM / TASS

Russia and Azerbaijan have reached a compensation agreement nearly 16 months after a Russian missile mistakenly downed an Azerbaijani passenger jet, both countries said Wednesday.

The settlement appears to be part of efforts to resolve a diplomatic crisis that erupted in December 2024, when an Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, was fired upon by Russian air defense.

The plane eventually crashed in western Kazakhstan, killing 38 of the 62 people on board.

In a joint statement, the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries said Wednesday that they reached an “appropriate settlement, including the payment of compensation.”

The statement formally acknowledged that the crash was the result of an “unintentional strike by an air defense system in Russian airspace.”

Neither side disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.

Russia initially sought to deflect responsibility for the crash, drawing a sharp rebuke from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who accused the authorities in Moscow of trying to obfuscate and hush up the air disaster.

The diplomatic impasse began to break in October after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Aliyev and acknowledged for the first time that a Russian missile was responsible for the deadly crash.

Following Putin’s admission, the Kremlin said Russia and Azerbaijan were working to “turn the page” in bilateral relations.

A technical investigation into the crash continues in Kazakhstan. Preliminary findings showed that the plane was struck by “elements of a warhead,” though the report stopped short of naming the specific origin of the fragments.

Read more about: Azerbaijan , Aircrash , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kazakhstan Denies Leaked Transcript Came From Downed Azerbaijani Plane’s Flight Recorder

“There’s a big difference between what was published and the contents of the black box,” Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said...
2 Min read

Azerbaijan Says Russia Pledged To Punish Those Responsible for Plane Crash

Authorities in Moscow have still not said whether a Russian surface-to-air missile was responsible for the aircraft’s downing last week.
2 Min read

Azerbaijan Demands Russia Admit to Firing on Plane Before Crash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused authorities in Russia of initially trying to cover up the cause of the deadly accident.
2 Min read

Moscow Rebuffs Armenian PM’s Claims of Betrayal

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Pashinyan’s address on Sunday “contains unacceptable attacks on Russia and causes nothing but rejection.”
2 Min read