Russia Agrees to Pay Damages for Azerbaijan Plane Crash That Killed 38

Russia and Azerbaijan have reached a compensation agreement nearly 16 months after a Russian missile mistakenly downed an Azerbaijani passenger jet, both countries said Wednesday.

The settlement appears to be part of efforts to resolve a diplomatic crisis that erupted in December 2024, when an Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, was fired upon by Russian air defense.

The plane eventually crashed in western Kazakhstan, killing 38 of the 62 people on board.

In a joint statement, the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries said Wednesday that they reached an “appropriate settlement, including the payment of compensation.”

The statement formally acknowledged that the crash was the result of an “unintentional strike by an air defense system in Russian airspace.”

Neither side disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.