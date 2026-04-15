FM Lavrov Pledges Energy Support to China After Meeting With Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, part of a flurry of high-stakes diplomacy in Beijing this week as world leaders scramble to navigate the economic fallout of the war in the Middle East.

Xi has hosted the leaders of Spain, Vietnam and Abu Dhabi in recent days, but the arrival of the top Russian diplomat was the main focus this week, as Russia is a top energy supplier for China.

With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz effectively choked by the Iran war, China has seen domestic prices for gasoline, plastics and fertilizers spike, threatening its industrial stability.

During his meeting with Lavrov, Xi urged China and Russia to "give full play to the advantages of geographic proximity and complementarity, deepen all-round cooperation and raise the resilience of each other's development."

"Both sides should maintain strategic focus, trust each other, support each other, develop together," Xi said, according to a Chinese state media readout.

Lavrov, in his turn, told Xi that Chinese-Russian relations play a "stabilizing role in world affairs" at a time of global "chaos and turmoil."