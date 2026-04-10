Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill 1 in Volgograd Region

A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person near the southern Russian city of Volgograd overnight, authorities said Friday.

“A resident has unfortunately died from shrapnel wounds in the ‘Michurinets’ garden association in the city of Volzhsky,” Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov wrote on Telegram, referring to a location just north of the city.

He said a fuel tank was damaged and caught fire in the Svetloyarsky district, south of Volgograd, while a gas pipeline, a power line and a dozen residential buildings were damaged in the Surovikinsky district, west of the city.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 57 Ukrainian drones were downed in the Volgograd region between Thursday night and early Friday morning. The military said its air defense systems intercepted nine more drones in the region later on Friday.