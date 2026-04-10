Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill 1 in Volgograd Region

A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person near the southern Russian city of Volgograd overnight, authorities said Friday.
“A resident has unfortunately died from shrapnel wounds in the ‘Michurinets’ garden association in the city of Volzhsky,” Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov wrote on Telegram, referring to a location just north of the city.
He said a fuel tank was damaged and caught fire in the Svetloyarsky district, south of Volgograd, while a gas pipeline, a power line and a dozen residential buildings were damaged in the Surovikinsky district, west of the city.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said 57 Ukrainian drones were downed in the Volgograd region between Thursday night and early Friday morning. The military said its air defense systems intercepted nine more drones in the region later on Friday.
In the neighboring Rostov region, 54 drones were downed overnight and in the morning. Authorities said there were no injuries.
Four people were injured in the southwestern Belgorod region, and one woman was hospitalized in the Bryansk region, whose governor said Ukraine had launched Neptune cruise missiles.
Airports across Russia introduced temporary flight restrictions amid the overnight air attacks.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian attacks killed two people in the city of Dnipropetrovsk.
The deadly attacks came ahead of an upcoming 32-hour ceasefire this weekend meant to coincide with Orthodox Easter.
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