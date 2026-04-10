Russia, Ukraine Plan Easter Eve Prisoner Exchange on Saturday

Russia and Ukraine plan to exchange prisoners of war on the eve of Orthodox Easter this Saturday, according to media reports citing unidentified sources.

Neither the RBC news outlet nor the Kremlin-funded RT broadcaster disclosed the number of POWs expected to be exchanged.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said Russia and Ukraine were nearing a final agreement on a significant POW exchange on the eve of Orthodox Easter on April 12.

Last month, Moscow and Kyiv released 500 POWs each in a two-day exchange mediated by the United States and the UAE.

Last Orthodox Easter, in April 2025, the sides exchanged 277 Ukrainian soldiers for 261 Russian soldiers alongside a 30-hour ceasefire, which Russia and Ukraine have agreed on this year as well.

President Vladimir Putin, following multiple calls from President Volodymyr Zelensky, ordered a 32-hour pause in fighting from Saturday afternoon until the end of Sunday.

On Thursday, Moscow and Kyiv repatriated the remains of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for 41 Russian bodies.

Overall, there have been 30 POW and soldiers’ bodies exchanges since Russia and Ukraine resumed direct talks with U.S. backing in spring 2025.