Kremlin Economic Envoy Arrives in United States for Talks

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev is in the United States for talks focused on business and the economy, Russian officials said Friday.
Dmitriev, who also serves as CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, is leading a delegation focused strictly on economic affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Dmitriev is not engaged in negotiations on Ukraine,” Peskov said at a daily briefing. “This does not constitute a resumption of negotiations.”
The economic envoy has emerged as a central figure in Russia’s diplomatic outreach to Washington since Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.
He has made several trips to the United States in recent months to discuss a range of issues, including sanctions relief. His efforts, however, have not yet led to tangible results.
Dmitriev’s latest trip comes as talks to end the war in Ukraine remain frozen after the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran in late February.
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