Russia Summons Japan’s Ambassador Over Ukraine Drone Deal

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it summoned the Japanese ambassador in Moscow to protest a Tokyo-based company’s investment in a Ukrainian drone maker.
Terra Drone Corporation, a publicly traded company, announced last week that it would make a “strategic investment” in Amazing Drones, a Kharkiv-based firm that develops and manufactures interceptor drones.
The Japanese company said it would launch a line of Terra A1 interceptor drones with Amazing Drones. Reuters reported that Terra A1 is designed to counter one-way attack drones that Russia has used widely in its war against Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the deal as “overly hostile and detrimental to our country’s security interests” due to “systematic” Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia.
It also blamed Japan for “unprecedentedly low” bilateral relations.
Japan joined other Western countries in sanctioning Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In 2024, Japan and Ukraine signed a 10-year security deal that pledged non-lethal aid, humanitarian assistance and support for reconstruction.
Japanese media reported earlier this year that Tokyo planned to join a NATO-led initiative to provide U.S.-made munitions and equipment to Ukraine, possibly including radar systems and bulletproof vests.
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