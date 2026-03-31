Farmers Flock to Moscow Demanding Putin Put a Stop to Mass Culling of Cattle

Farmers from five Russian regions were in Moscow on Tuesday to demand that President Vladimir Putin halt the mass culling of livestock ordered by authorities.

More than 90,000 head of cattle have been culled across at least nine regions since February, drawing widespread attention in Russia. Farmers estimate their losses at 1.59 billion rubles ($19.5 million), with additional damages of 368.2 million rubles ($4.5 million).

Officials have linked the culling to outbreaks of rabies and pasteurellosis, a bacterial infection. The cases have been described as complex and involving additional unidentified illnesses.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s foreign service has suggested the scale of the culling could indicate a possible unconfirmed outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

An activist group called the “All-Russian Agrarian Council” said Tuesday it had submitted a petition signed by more than 31,000 people urging Putin to stop the culling and investigate officials who ordered them.

“We were assured that they would look into it and provide help… We hope damages will be fully compensated so that people have the strength to revive their farms,” a group of farmers from the Novosibirsk region said.