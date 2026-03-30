Russia Expels British Diplomat Over Alleged Economic Espionage

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it would expel a British diplomat after he was accused of being an undercover spy and engaging in economic espionage.

The FSB security service alleged earlier that the second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow, Albertus Gerhardus Janse van Rensburg, had “knowingly provided false information” when obtaining permission to enter Russia.

It claimed Janse van Rensburg was involved in “subversive intelligence activities” that undermined Russia’s national security.

The FSB said it had evidence that the diplomat tried to “obtain sensitive information during informal meetings with Russian economic experts.”

As a result, Janse van Rensburg had his diplomatic accreditation revoked and was ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.