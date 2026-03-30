Power Starts Returning to Homes in Dagestan After Major Flooding

Authorities in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Monday began assessing damage after the region was hit by its worst flooding in more than a century.

Dagestan on Saturday recorded its heaviest 24-hour rainfall since 1919.

No deaths have been reported, but some people had to be rescued. Hundreds of towns and villages lost power due to infrastructure damage, with authorities initially saying that around 500,000 energy customers in Dagestan had lost electricity.

On Sunday night, regional energy officials said power had been restored to around 90% of homes.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday that “the situation is stabilizing” in Dagestan and that a special commission had been set up to assess the flood damage.

Dagestan’s second-largest city, Khasavyurt, remained under a local state of emergency due to ongoing outages in the electrical grid and gas network, which were creating disruptions in city transit.

The neighboring republic of Chechnya also faced flooding over the weekend. Authorities there declared municipal-level states of emergencies in the capital city of Grozny and 10 regional districts.