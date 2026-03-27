Russian Humanitarian Aid Shipments Arrive in Iran

A shipment of humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Iran, the Russian Embassy in Tehran said Friday, coming after reports citing Western intelligence claimed that Moscow may also be sending drones to the besieged country.

More than 300 metric tons of medicine were delivered by rail to the Astara border crossing in Azerbaijan, where they were handed over to Iranian officials, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told the broadcaster RTVI.

Russia’s Embassy in Tehran said trucks sent from the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan also delivered 150 metric tons of food to Iran on the same day.

A video published by the embassy showed forklifts unloading large boxes marked “Russia is With You” from containers. Officials were also shown shaking hands during the handoff and posing for photos.

On Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people in a post on X for “inspiring us in this war.”

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry previously said it had dispatched planes carrying over 13 metric tons of medicine to Iran after Putin ordered humanitarian aid shipments to be sent to the Islamic republic.

The Financial Times reported this week that Western intelligence officials believe Russia is also in the process of sending attack drones to Iran along with the shipments of food and medicine.

The Kremlin denied that report.