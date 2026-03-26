Russian Lawmakers, Federal Officials Headed to Washington for Meetings, State Department Says

A group of State Duma lawmakers is set to meet members of Congress on Thursday, while a separate, previously unreported delegation of Russian federal officials will hold a meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Friday, a State Department spokesperson told The Moscow Times.

Alexei Chepa, a lawmaker from the A Just Russia party, had told Russian media this week that a group of “four or five” lawmakers could travel to Washington in the coming days.

However, Chepa said “several details” regarding the trip still needed to be finalized due to the fact that Russian lawmakers are under U.S. sanctions for backing the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

A State Department spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that talks between Russian and U.S. lawmakers would take place on Thursday.

Anonymous sources in the State Duma told Russian media earlier that Vyacheslav Nikonov, a member of the ruling United Russia party, is set to lead the group.

In addition, the State Department spokesperson said a separate delegation of Russian federal government officials would visit the U.S. Institute of Peace on Friday, a meeting that has not been previously reported.

The spokesperson did not say which Russian officials would take part in that meeting.